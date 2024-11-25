Houston Astros, Free Agent Alex Bregman Reportedly Far Apart in Negotiations
For as much as the Houston Astros would like to bring Alex Bregman back into the fold, the two sides seem to be pretty far apart at the negotiating table.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Astros would "love" to re-sign Bregman to a six-year, $156 million contract. However, the 30-year-old third baseman is supposedly looking for a deal worth at least $200 million.
MLB Trade Rumors and The Athletic both predicted at the start of the offseason that Bregman would land a seven-year contract, with the former projecting a $182 million payday and the latter landing on $189 million. Spotrac, meanwhile, calculated his market value to be $120 million over four years.
Based on those figures, the Astros appear to be in the right ballpark regarding the average annual value of Bregman's next contract. Bregman is presumably looking for a seventh year, though, plus a few million more on top for good measure.
The last contract Bregman signed was worth $100 million over five years. That delayed his first soiree into free agency by two years, although he was paid $61 million between 2023 and 2024.
It has been a while since Bregman has been one of the league's most dangerous bats, as he hasn't made an All-Star appearance since 2019. He placed top-five in AL MVP voting in both 2018 and 2019, batting . 291 with a .970 OPS while averaging 36 home runs, 44 doubles, 108 RBI, eight stolen bases and an 8.4 WAR between those two seasons.
In the four non-COVID seasons since, Bregman has hit .262 with a .795 OPS, averaging 22 home runs, 28 doubles, 80 RBI, two stolen bases and a 3.9 WAR per year.
Bregman hit .260 with 26 home runs, 75 RBI, a .768 OPS and 4.1 WAR in 2024. He finally won his first career Gold Glove after previously falling short his last three times as a finalist, but failed to lead the Astros to the ALCS for the first time since he was a rookie 2016.
The Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies are among the other teams that have been connected to Bregman since he hit the open market.
