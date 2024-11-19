MLB Insider Names Seattle Mariners As Possible Suitor For Alex Bregman
How the Seattle Mariners infield shapes out in 2025 might be the key factor to whether or not they make the playoffs in 2025.
Despite having arguably the best starting rotation in baseball, the Mariners missed out on the postseason by one game in 2024. It was the 22nd time in 23 years the club failed to make the playoffs and the fourth consecutive year their postseason fate was decided in the final week of the season.
Members of the Seattle front brass like President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto and General Manager Justin Hollander have identified the infield as the main position of need. The payroll is going to be a lot less volatile than it was in the pre-2024 offseason, per comments from Dipoto. But team owner/chairman John Stanton has made it clear that the organization won't be big spenders in free agency.
But that hasn't stopped media personalities and insiders from linking the Mariners to a top free agent.
MLB.com writer and insider Mark Feinsand listed Seattle as a possible target for a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman in a story on Sunday.
Among the other potential suitors Feinsand mentioned as possible fits for Bregman were the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals. He also mentioned a potential reunion with the Houston Astros is on the table.
Feinsand had the following assessment on Bregman's fit with the Mariners:
Third base was a problem area for the Mariners in 2024. They ranked near the bottom of the AL at the position in OPS (.643, 11th), home runs (12, 12th) and RBIs (49, 13th). Given their stellar starting rotation, the Mariners will look to upgrade the lineup this offseason, with third base being an obvious area of need.
Bregman has played nine years with the Astros, including the 2017 World Series team synonymous with a cheating scandal Houston was sanctioned for. He hit .260 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs in 2024.
Bregman, who's represented by super agent Scott Boras, has an estimated market value of four years, $119.866 million according to Spotrac. But recent reports via the Athletic's MLB insider Ken Rosenthal have reported Boras and Bregman are going for a deal above market value. Rosenthal's reports have said that the goal might be something similar to Manny Machado's 11-year, $330 million deal with the San Diego Padres.
Bregman's market value contract was already likely to take Seattle out of the running for his services. A decade-long contract worth more annual money could be the final nail in that possibility.
Even still, it's interesting to see so many insiders and reporters link Seattle to Bregman despite Stanton's comments.
