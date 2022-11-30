Houston Astros Reportedly Interested in Willson Contreras... as Left Fielder?

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Houston Astros are interested in signing free agent Willson Contreras.

The Astros reportedly came close to acquiring Contreras from the Chicago Cubs prior to August's trade deadline, but did not end up pulling the trigger last summer. More than three months later, the club might sign him as a free agent.

Rosenthal noted that the Astros are interested in having Contreras play left field, a spot where he and Yordan Alvarez could alternate with each other between playing left and slotting into the club's designated hitter spot.

Contreras has played just 39 career games in the outfield, but rated -1 in Defensive Runs Saved behind the plate in 2022. Contreras is not the strongest catching option defensively available on the market, but the three-time National League All-Star swings a very good at bat. If Contreras were to stop catching, he may see an uptick in his offensive production, given that he would no longer be playing the grueling position of catcher.

