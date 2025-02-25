Toronto Blue Jays' Max Scherzer Mows Down St. Louis Cardinals in Spring Training Debut
Max Scherzer made his first appearance in a Toronto Blue Jays uniform on Tuesday, showing no signs of slowing down entering his 18th MLB season.
The 40-year-old right-hander took the mound for the first time since Grapefruit League action got underway, facing off against the St. Louis Cardinals down at TD Ballpark.
Scherzer's afternoon didn't get off to the cleanest start, as Victor Scott II hit a triple to left to lead off the top of the first. Center fielder Joey Loperfido had a chance to make the catch and record the out, but he stumbled, ran into the wall and suffered a scary injury.
Scott came around to score on a sacrifice fly the very next at-bat.
Scherzer retired the next six batters he faced, though, four via strikeout. His day ended there, after 2.0 innings of mostly clean work.
Scherzer agreed to a one-year, $15.5 million contract with Toronto last month. It will mark Scherzer's lowest salary in a single season since 2013 – the same year he won AL Cy Young with the Detroit Tigers.
Between his time with the Tigers, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Texas Rangers, Scherzer boasts a 216-112 record, 3.16 ERA, 1.078 WHIP, 3,407 strikeouts and a 74.5 WAR. The eight-time All-Star has won three Cy Youngs and two World Series rings over the course of his career.
Scherzer went 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA, 0.7 WAR across nine starts with the Rangers in 2024, missing most of the season with back, thumb, shoulder and hamstring injuries.
Those ailments appear to be in Scherzer's rear-view mirror, based on his showing in spring training Tuesday.
Toronto's next Grapefruit League game is scheduled for Wednesday. The Blue Jays will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:07 p.m. ET.
