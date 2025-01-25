New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen Speaks on ‘Exhausting’ Pete Alonso Negotiations
New York Mets fans rejoiced when their team went out and signed Juan Soto to a historic $765 million contract in December, but they aren't content just yet.
Mets Amazin' Day took place at Citi Field on Saturday, drawing fans to the park while the front office and new players alike spoke on the season ahead. One mainstay who wasn't present was first baseman Pete Alonso, who remains a free agent – much to the chagrin of Mets fans.
Owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns were on stage when fans started chanting "We want Pete" and "Pete A-lon-so," until Cohen cut them off and shared some discouraging updates.
"We've made a significant offer to Pete and what Dave has said is correct, he's entitled to go out and explore his market and that's what he's doing," Cohen said. "Personally, this has been an exhausting conversation and negotiation. I mean, Soto was tough, this is worse."
The Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels are among the other teams said to be pursuing Alonso. While the four-time All-Star hasn't been able to land a megadeal yet, he could spark a bidding war of sorts in the coming weeks.
Alonso and his agent, Scott Boras, apparently aren't going back to Cohen & co. with particularly team-friendly counter offers, which could spoil the chances of a possible reunion.
"I don't like the structures that have been presented back to us – I think it's highly asymmetric against us and I feel strongly about it," Cohen said. "I will never say 'No,' there's always the possibility. But the reality is we're moving forward and we continue to bring in players. As we continue to bring in players, the reality is it becomes harder to fit Pete into what is a very expensive group of players that we already have."
As it stands, New York is projected to have a $297 million payroll to open 2025. That ranks second across the whole league, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by $70 million.
Alonso has spent his entire career with the Mets, starting back when he won NL Rookie of the Year and placed seventh in NL MVP voting in 2019. He has gone on to lead the NL in home runs and RBI over the past six seasons.
In that time, Alonso has missed just 24 games, standing out as one of baseball's most durable sluggers.
Alonso hit .240 with 34 home runs, 88 RBI, a .788 OPS and a 2.6 WAR in 2024, good for one of the worst campaigns of his career. His -1.1 defensive WAR and -3 defensive runs saved showed that he may not be long for first base, and that the 30-year-old may have to become a full-time designated hitter in the near future.
Still, the Mets will be leaning on third baseman Mark Vientos to make the move to first base if Alonso isn't brought back. Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuña would then take over in the hot corner, despite the former struggling through three MLB seasons and the latter being a middle infielder and center fielder by trade.
Less than one month remains before Spring Training gets underway, so Alonso's free agency is sure to be resolved sooner rather than later. The 30-year-old may not get the record-breaking deal he has been looking for, but the end result could be an impressive average annual value at the very least.
Related MLB Stories
TORBORG PASSES AWAY: Former White Sox, Mets and Marlins manager Jeff Torborg died at the age of 83 last week, nearly 60 years after he caught Sandy Koufax's perfect game. READ MORE
PLAWECKI CALLS IT QUITS: Former Mets and Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki announced his retirement last weekend, joining the Padres' minor league staff. READ MORE
CUBS 'HESITANT' TO SPLURGE: Chicago is interested in All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, but ownership might not want to go into the luxury tax to land him. READ MORE
