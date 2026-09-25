How Aaron Judge's Uncertain Playoff Status Impacts Race, Wild Card Series

The New York Yankees have secured a trip to the postseason for the third straight year and are set to take on the Boston Red Sox in the American League wild card series. However, there is one question mark, and that is Aaron Judge.

Manager Aaron Boone has said that he does not expect Judge to return in time for the wild card series, while Judge has made it his mission to be active on Tuesday when the Yankees host the Red Sox. The messaging has been mixed to say the least. But here is how things could play out.

How it impacts the race, playoffs

Sep 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates after the New York Yankees clinch a playoff spot at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Judge is active for the playoffs, that would seem like a good thing for the Yankees on paper. He has been their best players, and they are going to need that presence in the lineup. However, Ken Rosenthal notes that Judge may have been rushed back from his previous injury. He did go on a rehab assignment despite the front office wanting him to and is back on the injured list.

The Yankees must be careful with him. They cannot afford to rush him back from an injury just because he wants to play, because it could cause the current injury to get worse, and that could take Judge out for the majority of the playoffs, regardless of how deep the Yankees go.

Not having him already hurts, and that could potentially give the Red Sox the edge to win the wild card series and knock the Yankees out of the mix early. But in truth, Judge rushing back may not give the Yankees any sort of advantage, because he may not be fully healthy and could risk re-injuring himself and being taken down for the rest of the postseason regardless.

The Yankees need to decide what they are going to do with Judge. On one hand, a team should always want its superstar active for a playoff series to give themselves the best possible chance. At the same time, the Yankees don't want to risk compromising him or their chances any further. Rushing him back could be even more detrimental to them than simply not having him on the roster.

It will be interesting to see just how the Yankees go about this situation. Judge makes them better on the surface, but not if he isn't at full strength and is still dealing with injuries.