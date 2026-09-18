Yankees Lose Aaron Judge and Suddenly AL Looks Wide Open

Just when the New York Yankees started to look like the top World Series contender in the American League, things have changed.

Aaron Judge was activated off the Injured List on Sep. 8 and lasted just last seven games. Now, he's being placed on the 10-day Injured List due to a right calf strain, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

"Aaron Judge will be placed on the 10-day injured list tomorrow with a right calf strain, the Yankees say. A corresponding move will be made at that time," Hoch wrote.

Aaron Judge will be placed on the 10-day injured list tomorrow with a right calf strain, the Yankees say. A corresponding move will be made at that time. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 18, 2026

The Yankees Took A Hit

Sep 11, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) leans back to avoid getting hit by the pitch in the second inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the type of update that truly changes the landscape of the race in the American League. Right now, the Yankees are five games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East. The Yankees and the Rays have a four-game series coming up that could've swung things in the division, but with Judge out, it's hard to believe that New York can close such a big gap with just 10 games to go.

The Yankees have a big enough cushion in the American League Wild Card race to think that they are going to lock it up. They have a 5 1/2-game lead over the Boston Red Sox. When the regular season comes to a close, the Yankees are more likely going to welcome the Red Sox to Yankee Stadium for a three-game Wild Card series.

That's when things get tricky. Before Judge went down, there was a real argument that New York would be the favorite in a series against Boston — and in the American League in general. Now, not so much. Even if Judge can return, will he look like himself? He batted .174 with one homer in his seven games after returning from the Injured List. Judge already didn't fully look like himself, but at least there was hope that it would come back. Now, he has to get over a soft-tissue injury without much game action to get back up to speed.

For the Wild Card series, that would at least make things very difficult for New York. The Yankees have elite pitching, but their offense hasn't been the same with Judge on the shelf.

On the other hand, the Red Sox have a real chance of getting Garrett Crochet back before the playoffs. Boston is trending up, whereas New York is trending down. Then, when it comes to the Rays, they have just been great all year. Arguably, these are the three World Series contenders in the American League. It would be a shock if anyone else made a run that deep. It's tight near the top of the American League and now New York is very vulnerable.