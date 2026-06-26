How Carlos Mendoza Firing Impacts NL East Race

The New York Mets got off to a dreadful start in 2026, and their manager, Carlos Mendoza was the one to take the fall. Early on Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that Mendoza had been fired after New York was swept in a four-game series by the Chicago Cubs.

The Mets have now lost six in a row and are 34-47, sitting in last place in the National League East. Andy Green has been named the interim manager. This move could have an impact on the NL East race and determine what comes next for the Mets.

How Carlos Mendoza move affects NL East

May 30, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) meets the media before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Perhaps having a new voice lead the way could help the Mets. Mendoza helped guide them to the NLCS in 2024, but the team collapsed in the second half last season and missed the playoffs.

Green has been the bench coach for the Mets for the past few years, and now he will get a chance to lead them. Sometimes, a new voice can shake things up and get a team going in the right direction again.

Perhaps that could help the Mets a little bit, but they still have a big deficit to overcome in the NL East. New York is 15 games back of first place, and they have already seemingly been buried, so at this point, it may not save the season.

Still, the Mets could become energized by this change and start to play better baseball, perhaps enough to play the role of spoiler down the stretch on some of their NL East rivals.

The NL East is led by the Atlanta Braves, who have a big lead. But the Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals are all competing for wild card spots. Perhaps the Mets could sneak up on them and play them tough down the stretch to still impact the playoff race.

Either way, this is not going to be enough to please the fanbase. President of baseball operations David Stearns is still the architect of this team, and fans are going to direct their ire towards him rather than Mendoza or Green.

Still, it will be interesting to see if this gives the Mets a little bit of a boost and leads them to play a little better down the stretch, especially after possibly selling at the trade deadline and opening spots for younger players