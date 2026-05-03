How Latest Joe Ryan Injury News Could Already Impact Trade Market

Even though the calendar just turned to May, some major league teams might already be thinking about whether they will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. And now, one of the biggest names that could be attached to trade rumors later this year may have suffered an injury that would have massive ramifications on the deadline and for any club potentially trying to add an impact arm to its rotation.

Minnesota Twins right-handed pitcher Joe Ryan was forced to exit his most recent start on Sunday after facing just two hitters. The Twins said that the 29-year-old left the game due to right elbow soreness, according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes.

This is fresh news, so the severity of Ryan's injury is unclear. But still, it's always concerning whenever an elbow injury is mentioned as a possibility for a pitcher. Minnesota is already without All-Star pitcher Pablo López, who had Tommy John surgery before the season began. And now, Twins fans will undoubtedly be anxiously waiting for more information on the status of Ryan.

Joe Ryan injury concerns could shake up trade deadline

May 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws to the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

In 2025, Ryan produced his first All-Star campaign, posting a 3.42 ERA with 194 strikeouts in 171 innings thrown for Minnesota. As a result, the talented hurler was seemingly a part of numerous trade rumors at the deadline and in the offseason. Given the current short-term outlook on the Twins, it wouldn't have been shocking if they tried to ship the star pitcher for a large haul of prospects.

Ryan won't be a free agent until 2028. If a team managed to trade for him last year, they effectively would have had him under control for two and a half seasons. But even if the Twins decided to move him now, his trade value hangs in the balance due to the uncertainty surrounding his potential elbow injury.

If Ryan is sidelined for any length of time this year, that will undoubtedly force contending teams to reconsider trading for the star arm. That, in turn, would have an impact on the overall pitching market at the trade deadline. It's no exaggeration to say that the next injury update provided on Ryan could have massive implications on the future of the Twins and the league as a whole.