Insider Reveals Turning Point For Boston Red Sox in Negotiations with Alex Bregman
The Boston Red Sox finished off an excellent offseason of shopping last week by signing Alex Bregman to a three-year deal worth $120 million.
Bregman joins Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler and Aroldis Chapman as offseason acquisitions for the Sox, who are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021. They haven't won a World Series since the 2018 season.
Bregman was linked to the Red Sox throughout the offseason, but the team didn't get the deal across the goal line until right as spring training began, so what was the hold up?
According to Red Sox Insider Rob Bradford of WEEI, the opt-outs were the thing that got the deal done. Bregman can opt-out after year one or year two and re-enter the marketplace.
Bregman has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Astros. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs last year while playing in 145 games. He is a two-time World Series champion (2017, 2022) and a two-time All-Star. He's also won a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger. He'll help lengthen the Red Sox lineup and will give Boston one of the deepest lineups in the American League.
Speaking to the media this weekend, manager Alex Cora was non-committal on where Bregman will play defensively. There's been a thought that he'll play second base with Rafael Devers staying at third, but Cora said Bregman will work in both spots this spring.
