Insider Update Boosts Mariners’ Chances To Land 2x All-Star This Offseason

The Seattle Mariners have a lot to sort out this offseason after they fell short in the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

They have a lot of players that are free agents and whose futures are uncertain at the moment. They likely won’t be able to bring back all of their free agents this winter, but they can at least keep some of them.

However, a potential solution may have just emerged. According to Jon Morosi, Bo Bichette’s value has skyrocketed, with teams seeing him as an option at second base and third base, and this could play right into Seattle’s favor.

Mariners Could Land Bo Bichette After Latest Offseason Update

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) in the eighth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Seattle could bring back Jorge Polanco to play second base or Eugenio Suarez for third base. However, Bichette represents a solid backup plan if they are unable to keep those players this winter, and the same is true if they can’t keep Josh Naylor.

Bichette could be a strong replacement option for all three players if Seattle loses one or two of them in free agency. Now, they might have to spend more money than usual, and this comes after Jerry Dipoto stated that payroll would be relatively the same in 2026 as it was in 2025.

But this could help Seattle stay competitive for an AL Pennant and World Series title, even if they lose one of their stars in free agency this winter. A lot depends on where Naylor, Polanco and Suarez end up, but the Mariners have a solid Plan B in the event that they lose one of them.

J.P. Crawford is already playing shortstop, so second base or third base could be an option for the two-time All-Star if he ultimately lands in Seattle this coming winter.

The 27-year-old hit .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs, 3.5 WAR, 94 RBI and an .840 OPS during the regular season with Toronto. He played a key role in them reaching their first World Series since 1993 and hit a clutch home run in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His value has certainly gone up, and this could give Seattle a great chance to potentially reel in a big fish this offseason and remain among the top teams in the Junior Circuit.

It will be interesting to see how his market develops and if Seattle will ultimately have a chance to land him.

