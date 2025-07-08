Inspirational Former New York Yankees Pitcher Throws Out Ceremonial First Pitch
Former New York Yankees starting pitcher Jim Abbott was back at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night, throwing out the ceremonial pitch before the series opener between the Yankees and Seattle Mariners.
Abbott, who pitched his entire career with only one hand, was one of the most inspirational sports figures of the 1990s. There is an E:60 documentary airing on ESPN this upcoming Sunday (July 13), that will focus on his journey.
A 10-year veteran of the California Angels, Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers, Abbott pitched from 1989-1999, missing the 1997 season because of injury. He went 87-108, holding a career ERA of 4.25. He had five seasons of double-digit wins, and he threw a no-hitter for the Yankees in 1993.
That was the eighth no-hitter in team history.
Abbott also became a figure in popular culture, even appearing on the hit show "Boy Meets World" in 1993.
As for the current Yankees, they entered play on Tuesday at 49-41 and in possession of the first wild card spot in the American League. However, they've fallen out of first place in the American League East by losing six of their last seven games.
First pitch against the Mariners is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, as Seattle comes in at 48-42 and in the third wild card spot.
Rookie Will Warren will pitch the opener for New York, while All-Star Logan Gilbert goes for Seattle. The Mariners are coming off a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and this series will conclude on Thursday night.
