Jackson Holliday of Baltimore Orioles Wants to Have Bigger Impact on Bases in 2025

Speaking recently at a fan event, the former No. 1 overall prospect in baseball said that he wants to steal more bases and be a more impactful player across the board.

Brady Farkas

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) steals second base against Boston Red Sox second baseman Ceddanne Rafaela (43) in the seventh inning at Fenway Park in 2024.
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) steals second base against Boston Red Sox second baseman Ceddanne Rafaela (43) in the seventh inning at Fenway Park in 2024. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Speaking recently at a Baltimore Orioles fan event, second baseman Jackson Holliday said that he wants to have a bigger impact on the basepaths in 2025, and he considers that part of making him a better all-around player.

During his offseason work, Holliday has focused on building upon the positives, making adjustments to his approach and “trying to clean some things up.” He has also trained in ways to improve both his strength and his speed.

“I’m definitely as strong as I’ve ever been,” Holliday said. “Been doing running stuff ... trying to make that a priority, to be able to steal bases and really impact the game in multiple different ways.”

The 21-year-old Holliday is the son of former All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday. The former No. 1 overall prospect in baseball, Jackson made his major league debut in 2024, hitting .189 with five homers and four steals in 60 games. He posted a .255 on-base percentage and helped the Orioles get back to the playoffs for the second straight year.

Though he didn't break camp with the major league team last year, Holliday should be firmly entrenched at second base this season, playing alongside Gunnar Henderson up the middle.

Holliday and Henderson make up one of the most exciting middle infield duos in baseball, and they pair with Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser to make up an exciting nucleus for the O's in general.

The Orioles will report to spring training in just over one week and the regular season begins on March 27.

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

