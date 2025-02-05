Jackson Holliday of Baltimore Orioles Wants to Have Bigger Impact on Bases in 2025
Speaking recently at a Baltimore Orioles fan event, second baseman Jackson Holliday said that he wants to have a bigger impact on the basepaths in 2025, and he considers that part of making him a better all-around player.
Per MLB.com:
During his offseason work, Holliday has focused on building upon the positives, making adjustments to his approach and “trying to clean some things up.” He has also trained in ways to improve both his strength and his speed.
“I’m definitely as strong as I’ve ever been,” Holliday said. “Been doing running stuff ... trying to make that a priority, to be able to steal bases and really impact the game in multiple different ways.”
The 21-year-old Holliday is the son of former All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday. The former No. 1 overall prospect in baseball, Jackson made his major league debut in 2024, hitting .189 with five homers and four steals in 60 games. He posted a .255 on-base percentage and helped the Orioles get back to the playoffs for the second straight year.
Though he didn't break camp with the major league team last year, Holliday should be firmly entrenched at second base this season, playing alongside Gunnar Henderson up the middle.
Holliday and Henderson make up one of the most exciting middle infield duos in baseball, and they pair with Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser to make up an exciting nucleus for the O's in general.
The Orioles will report to spring training in just over one week and the regular season begins on March 27.
