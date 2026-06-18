Jarren Duran, Byron Buxton and More MLB Stars Who Need a Reset

It could be a star-studded summer around Major League Baseball ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Between now and Aug. 3, all eyes are going to be on Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, and for good reason. If the Tigers let him go, he could be the difference between a club being a contender and winning the World Series. If the Los Angeles Dodgers get him, it will be a wrap. If a team like the Milwaukee Brewers were to get him, he would put them over the top of Los Angeles. If a team like the Toronto Blue Jays got him, they would arguably be the favorites in the American League and have a good chance at making another run to the World Series.

He is a difference-maker, but isn't the only star who should be on the move and get a change of scenery this summer.

Tarik Skubal — Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers aren't going anywhere this season. Skubal is going to be a free agent after the season. It just makes sense for these two to part ways now so Detroit gets something in return and Skubal has a shot at a ring this season.

Jarren Duran — Boston Red Sox

May 31, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Duran has been the subject of trade rumors for a few years at this point. Boston is having a disaster of a season and also doesn't look like it's going anywhere. When Roman Anthony returns, the Red Sox will have an outfield logjam again. At this point, Boston should look for a return that could either add more pitching, or right-handed pop to the middle of the order in the infield.

Sandy Alcántara — Miami Marlins

Jun 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Alcántara, like Duran, has been in trade rumors for a few years at this point. He's healthy and has been solid overall this season. He hasn't pitched at an ace level, but he has a 4.18 ERA in 16 starts and is leading the league with 103 1/3 innings pitched.

Joe Ryan — Minnesota Twins

Jun 6, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Twins are five games under .500 and seem to be in no man's land. The Twins aren't bad enough to be near the very bottom of the standings, but certainly aren't a contender. At this point, they should be looking for ways to add prospects and rebuild. Ryan would be an excellent trade chip.

Byron Buxton — Minnesota Twins

Jun 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Like Ryan, the Twins should be looking to flip Buxton. He would bring a significant return back, but has a no-trade clause. The Twins don't have all the control here, but Buxton has been a very good player for a long time. He should have a shot at a ring elsewhere.