Red Sox May Be Running Out of Time With Jarren Duran in Boston

There was a lot of doom and gloom talk around the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. On Friday, the club has a chance to start quieting the noise.

Boston was swept in a three-game series by the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, which dropped them to 12 games under .500 before a day off on Thursday. Without a game to distract from the noise, the fanbase certainly was loud. Plus, Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy insinuated that if the Red Sox "don't change dramatically" over the next few weeks, they're going to have to "pivot." He also confirmed that Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will not be fired, which caught the attention of fans around the team.

It wasn't the greatest day for Boston, to say the least. The club will begin a three-game set back at Fenway Park on Friday night against the Texas Rangers as they try to right the ship.

But what if they can't? MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared a column highlighting nine players who could be on the move this summer and one shouldn't surprise many people: outfielder Jarren Duran.

The Speedy Red Sox Outfielder Is Someone To Watch

Jun 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"Jarren Duran, OF, Red Sox," Feinsand wrote. "It seemed as though Duran’s trade value had plummeted to an all-time low by the end of April, when he was hitting .170 with one home run and a .481 OPS through his first 26 games this season.

"Since May 1, the 29-year-old has turned things around, posting a .767 OPS with nine homers in 35 games, and while he still doesn’t look like the player who posted a 9-WAR season in 2024, Duran is under control for two more years and could benefit from a change of scenery given a Boston outfield that will be crowded again when Roman Anthony returns from the injured list."

If the Red Sox were to make Duran available, he'd likely be one of the club's most valuable trade chips. He's 29 years old and is under team control for two more seasons beyond the 2026 campaign. He hasn't been great all season, but has shown flashes of the electric player he can be at the top of the order, especially in May.

ESPN's Jeff Passan noted that Boston still is holding a "steep" asking price for Duran, which they should. When he's rolling, he's a game-changer and is dynamic. If the Red Sox accepted pennies on the dollar because he struggled early on this season and then he broke out elsewhere, Boston would get a lot of heat for that. Between now and Aug. 3, Duran will likely be talked about a lot as a trade chip, unless Boston can turn its season around. There are just 52 days left until the trade deadline, but who is counting?