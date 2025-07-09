Jarren Duran Hits Longest Home Run at Fenway Park This Season
9:37 p.m. ET: The Red Sox won 10-0 to get to 48-45 on the season.
9:25 p.m. ET: Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran hit the longest home run at Fenway Park this season on Tuesday night, blasting one 456 feet against the Colorado Rockies.
That homer made it 10-0 as the Red Sox continue to roll offensively. They entered play on Tuesday at just 2.0 games back in the American League wild card chase, and with Seattle losing at the time of this posting, they are primed to get to one back by the end of the night.
Boston hasn't made the playoffs since 2021.
Duran isn't having the same year he had in 2024, when he was named the MVP of the All-Star Game, but he's still an extremely important player for the Red Sox. At the time of this posting, he has seven home runs and is hitting .259.
With the emergence of rookie Roman Anthony, and the return of Masataka Yoshida looming on Wednesday, there has been speculation about a possible Duran trade at the looming deadline, but nothing concrete has been reported about the team looking to deal him.
He's been linked to the San Diego Padres, who have needs for a left fielder, but so far, that speculation has been fairly one-sided.
The two teams will play again on Wedesday with first pitch slated for 7:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Antonio Senzatela will get the ball for Colorado while Lucas Giolito pitches for the Sox.
Senzatela is 3-12 through 15 decisions with a 6.57 ERA. Giolito has been excellent of late, and he sits at 5-1 with a 3.66.
