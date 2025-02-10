Javier Baez and His Future Stand as "Biggest Spring Training Storyline" For Tigers
The Detroit Tigers are coming off an awesome 2024 campaign that saw them get back to the playoffs and win a wild card series against the Houston Astros.
Though they were beaten by the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, the Tigers re-asserted themselves as contenders in the American League and appear stronger in 2025 after signing Jack Flaherty and Gleyber Torres to free agent deals.
But even though the 2024 season was a success, there are still questions heading into the new year. And MLB.com says that how the team handles the shortstop position is the biggest one:
Javier Báez has held down this spot for three years since signing as a free agent, but after hip surgery last fall and a sputtering 2024 season before the procedure, he enters Spring Training at a crossroads. He’s expected to be healthy, but prospect Trey Sweeney filled in admirably for him down the stretch with solid defense and some impact hits. A platoon might be the easiest answer, but that could be a tough move for a proud veteran like Báez
Lifetime, Baez is a two-time All-Star and a Silver Slugger winner. He led the National League in RBI with 111 back in 2018 and has five different 20-homer seasons under his belt.
However, he hasn't been that player since coming to Detroit. Signed to a $140 million deal before the 2022 season, Baez has hit just .221 in Detroit while posting a .262 on-base percentage. He hit just .184 last year with six home runs. He played in just 80 games because of injury.
The Tigers have several young infielders that could be ready to take the next steps in their careers, including Sweeney, Jace Jung and Zack McKinstry.
Detroit will open up the season on March 27.
