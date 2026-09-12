MLB Playoff Power Rankings: Yankees Drop Outside Top 2, Brewers Rising

The 2026 Major League Baseball regular season will wrap up in just over two weeks and things are starting to get very interesting.

We're starting to see playoff berths starting to be clinched around the league. On Friday alone, both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched playoff spots. There are plenty more to come as well over the next few weeks.

If the season were to end today, the six representatives in the playoffs from the American League would be the Rays, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Clevland Guardians, Houston Astros, and the Chicago White Sox. The six representatives from the National League would be the Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres.

Let's rank them.

No. 12: Cleveland Guardians

Sep 9, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) warms up before the game between the Guardians and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians are in second place in the American League Central at 75-73. They should make it into the playoffs, barring late-season surge elsewhere in the American League. Still, Cleveland isn't much of a contender right now.

No. 11: Houston Astros

Sep 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) smiles after hitting a double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. It was his 2500th career hit. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros also will be in the playoffs, barring a late surge. The Astros are sitting atop the AL West standings right now, but are 75-73.

No. 10: Chicago White Sox

Sep 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) raises his arms while celebrating in the dugout after he hit a two run home run during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox are leading the AL Central and are loaded with exciting, young talent. This team feels like it's a year away from really making noise.

No. 9: San Diego Padres

Sep 11, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) scores during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Padres are loaded, but their path to make a deep run is brutal. The Padres have the No. 3 NL Wild Card spot right now and would have to get through the Braves and the Dodgers just to make it to the National League Championship Series.

No. 8: Chicago Cubs

Sep 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) hits a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs have been very good at points this season, but also very bad at other times. Arguably, the pitching is still a concern. The Cubs will be a Wild Card team, likely facing the Phillies in the first round.

No. 7: Philadelphia Phillies

Sep 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) and second baseman Luis Arraez (4) celebrate win against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the Phillies, this is a club that has been around the block in the postseason. Their experience puts them over the top.

No. 6: Tampa Bay Rays

Sep 8, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays have the best record in the American League, but can their play style translate to the postseason? We shall see.

No. 5: Atlanta Braves

Sep 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale (51) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Braves' rotation has been led by Chris Sale, but it's thin beyond him. The Braves have the firepower to make a run, but is the rotation deep enough?

No. 4: Boston Red Sox

Sep 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (19) hits a single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox have been the best team in baseball since June and recently got Roman Anthony and Trevor Story back. Garrett Crochet is trending up as well. Arguably, the American League is going to come down to Boston and New York. The two will likely face off in the first round of the playoffs, though. As of right now, the Yankees would host.

No. 3: New York Yankees

Sep 11, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger, right, celebrates with right fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a three run home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that New York would host the playoff series puts them ahead right here. The Yankees just got Aaron Judge back and they are extremely close to Boston. But, for now, the Yankees have the edge.

No. 2: Los Angeles Dodgers

Sep 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) in the dugout prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers shouldn't be red-hot right now. They just lost Shohei Ohtani to the Injured List. Still, the Dodgers are making their move. Los Angeles has won eight games in a row.

No. 1: Milwaukee Brewers

Sep 9, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) during the game against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have the best record in baseball and should get the benefit of the doubt here, for now. Milwaukee has dominated for years in the regular season. Could this be the year that it translates to a World Series run?