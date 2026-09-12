MLB Playoff Power Rankings: Yankees Drop Outside Top 2, Brewers Rising
The 2026 Major League Baseball regular season will wrap up in just over two weeks and things are starting to get very interesting.
We're starting to see playoff berths starting to be clinched around the league. On Friday alone, both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched playoff spots. There are plenty more to come as well over the next few weeks.
If the season were to end today, the six representatives in the playoffs from the American League would be the Rays, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Clevland Guardians, Houston Astros, and the Chicago White Sox. The six representatives from the National League would be the Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres.
Let's rank them.
No. 12: Cleveland Guardians
The Guardians are in second place in the American League Central at 75-73. They should make it into the playoffs, barring late-season surge elsewhere in the American League. Still, Cleveland isn't much of a contender right now.
No. 11: Houston Astros
The Astros also will be in the playoffs, barring a late surge. The Astros are sitting atop the AL West standings right now, but are 75-73.
No. 10: Chicago White Sox
The White Sox are leading the AL Central and are loaded with exciting, young talent. This team feels like it's a year away from really making noise.
No. 9: San Diego Padres
The Padres are loaded, but their path to make a deep run is brutal. The Padres have the No. 3 NL Wild Card spot right now and would have to get through the Braves and the Dodgers just to make it to the National League Championship Series.
No. 8: Chicago Cubs
The Cubs have been very good at points this season, but also very bad at other times. Arguably, the pitching is still a concern. The Cubs will be a Wild Card team, likely facing the Phillies in the first round.
No. 7: Philadelphia Phillies
Speaking of the Phillies, this is a club that has been around the block in the postseason. Their experience puts them over the top.
No. 6: Tampa Bay Rays
The Rays have the best record in the American League, but can their play style translate to the postseason? We shall see.
No. 5: Atlanta Braves
The Braves' rotation has been led by Chris Sale, but it's thin beyond him. The Braves have the firepower to make a run, but is the rotation deep enough?
No. 4: Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox have been the best team in baseball since June and recently got Roman Anthony and Trevor Story back. Garrett Crochet is trending up as well. Arguably, the American League is going to come down to Boston and New York. The two will likely face off in the first round of the playoffs, though. As of right now, the Yankees would host.
No. 3: New York Yankees
The fact that New York would host the playoff series puts them ahead right here. The Yankees just got Aaron Judge back and they are extremely close to Boston. But, for now, the Yankees have the edge.
No. 2: Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers shouldn't be red-hot right now. They just lost Shohei Ohtani to the Injured List. Still, the Dodgers are making their move. Los Angeles has won eight games in a row.
No. 1: Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers have the best record in baseball and should get the benefit of the doubt here, for now. Milwaukee has dominated for years in the regular season. Could this be the year that it translates to a World Series run?
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com