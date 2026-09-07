Jesus Luzardo, Kyle Schwarber Power Phillies To Win Over Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a devastating loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of their four-game set at Citizens Bank Park.

It was more than just a single defeat in a season that involves many such outcomes. That loss meant the Phillies lost the season-long tiebreaker with the Braves, making their road to the National League East title all the more difficult.

Philadelphia needed only six outs from its bullpen to pick up a second straight win against their divisional rival, but it wasn’t meant to be. Alex McFarlane served up a three-run home run to Ronald Acuna Jr. in the eighth inning that tied the game, and Jhoan Duran was scored upon in the ninth to lose it.

Heading into the series finale, spirits were certainly down. This was a must-win game if the Phillies wanted any chance to come back in the division race. And this time, Jesus Luzardo made sure the bullpen wasn’t needed.

Jesus Luzardo shuts down Braves to lead Phillies

Sep 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo (44) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the team needed him most, he delivered what was likely the best start of his Major League career. The All-Star lefty threw the first complete game of his career, a shutout to boot, to get Philadelphia a much-needed victory.

It was a masterpiece from Luzardo, who threw 109 pitches in the outing. He was locked in, allowing only two hits, both singles, and one walk while striking out 12, falling one short of his single-game career high that was set on June 26 earlier this year.

Let him cook 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZfLBPOTxla — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 7, 2026

The Braves had no answer for him at the plate, and his dominance was needed because the Atlanta pitching staff was just as good. Grant Holmes threw six shutout innings, and Didier Fuentes made it through the seventh inning unscathed.

However, in the bottom of the eighth, the only run of the game was scored courtesy of Kyle Schwarber. For the third game in a row, he deposited a ball into the seats, giving him an MLB-best 43 home runs on the year.

Kyle Schwarber provides all the offense Phillies need in win

Sep 6, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) runs the bases against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was one of two extra-base hits that the Phillies had in the game, with the other being a Trea Turner double. Their offense was held in check as well, with only four hits and two walks being drawn.

Despite the limited production, Philadelphia came away with a victory in a game they had to win. They are now back to where they started the series, trailing the Braves by four games in the standings.

THERE GOES MY HEROOOOOO pic.twitter.com/TLJQ193jOk — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 7, 2026

However, with the tiebreaker going against them, it is essentially a 4.5-game deficit the Phillies need to overcome with 18 games remaining. Philadelphia will host the Houston Astros for three games before heading on the road to face Atlanta three more times in a series that feels like a sweep will be needed.

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