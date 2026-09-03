Jesus Luzardo Earned Monthly Award Dominating for Phillies

There were a lot of players who contributed to the Philadelphia Phillies having such an incredible August.

The team won 21 gams, completely revamping its approach at the plate to produce offense more consistently. A more patient approach, swinging at pitches outside of the zone less and making more contact, led to remarkable results.

With more run support, pressure wasn’t so high on the pitching staff to always be perfect. It was a recipe for success, with several hurlers putting together some strong performances on the mound, but none better than Jesus Luzardo.

The talented lefty was truly dominant for the Phillies, which earned him the National League Pitcher of the Month Award. He is the second Philadelphia pitcher to take home the honor this year, as Cristopher Sanchez won it with his historic performance in May when he didn’t allow a single run.

Jesus Luzardo named National League Pitcher of the Month

Sep 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luzardo ended up making five starts in August, going 3-0 with a 1.31 ERA. He threw 34.1 innings, striking out 46 batters and issuing only seven walks. Only 21 hits were allowed, resulting in seven runs being scored against him, with five of them being earned.

Opponents had a minuscule .172/.229/.295 slash line against him, with a tOPS+ of 66 and sOPS+ of 47. That incredible performance was a continuation of an excellent July in which opponents had a tOPS+ of 65 and sOPS+ of 45 against the All-Star pitcher.

Great Zeus ⚡



Jesús Luzardo is the National League Pitcher of the Month! pic.twitter.com/LxUZMXu6Zq — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 3, 2026

Luzardo started September out just as hot. In his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he went 6.2 innings, allowing only one earned run on six hits and one walk to go along with six strikeouts.

The turnaround that he has undergone this season has been as impressive as what the team has accomplished as a whole. Luzardo had a 5.77 ERA through his first eight appearances, but underlying metrics hinted that a turnaround was on the horizon.

Those numbers proved to be correct. He has continued throwing the ball well, and the results have followed, putting himself in the discussion as one of the best starting pitchers currently in baseball.

Give it up for the NL Pitcher of the Month 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZSkefYdXXI — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 3, 2026

Luzardo has already made history, combining with Sanchez to become only the third left-handed pitching duo in MLB history to record back-to-back seasons of 200+ strikeouts. And if he keeps up this level of performance, even more history will be made.

He is on pace to become the first pitcher in MLB history to go undefeated on the road with a sub-2.00 ERA and 100+ strikeouts. Projected for two more road starts, that record is certainly within reach, especially with the form he has shown over the last few weeks.

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