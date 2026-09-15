Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Phillies-Nationals, Orioles-Mets, Royals-Astros)

The MLB playoff races are heating up as we have a full slate of action on Tuesday night.

I’m targeting two road squads and a low-scoring game in Houston for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Sept. 15.

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 15

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-125) at Washington Nationals

Baltimore Orioles (+113) at New York Mets

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros UNDER 8 (-115)

Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-125) at Washington Nationals

While the Phillies recently had their sights on the Braves in the NL East, they now need to take care of business to shore up their one-game lead in the Wild Card race. The good news is they have a quick two-game set against the Nationals to do just that.

Cristopher Sanchez had a rare rough outing in his last start, but that was against the Astros, not Washington. He’s allowed eight runs in 15.1 innings against the Nats this season, with the Phillies winning all three contests.

Meanwhile, Jackson Kent has struggled for the Nationals, allowing five runs on eight hits in three innings last time out.

The Phils have owned the Nats recently, and I expect that to continue tonight.

Baltimore Orioles (+113) at New York Mets

I’m a bit surprised that the Orioles are underdogs tonight. While they sit five games under .500, they’re only three games back of Cleveland for the final AL Wild Card spot. They’ll also have some of the New York fans behind them as Pete Alonso is back in Queens.

The Mets have scored just one run in their last two games, and they’ll need a lot more than that with Sean Manaea on the mound. The southpaw has allowed at least four runs in each of his last five starts, totaling 23 runs in 28.2 innings in that span.

I’ll take a crack at the O’s as road underdogs tonight.

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros UNDER 8 (-115)

This total feels a run too high tonight in Houston.

Michael Wacha has been terrific recently for the Royals, allowing just four runs in 27 innings in his last four starts. And while Hunter Brown allowed five runs (four earned) in five innings in Philadelphia last time out, he had a strong stretch of starts before that, and Kansas City doesn’t have nearly the firepower of the Phillies.

To top it all off, both of these offenses are struggling. The Royals have scored three runs or fewer in three straight games and six of their last nine, and the Astros have scored three or fewer in six of their last nine as well.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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