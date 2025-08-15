Jet Flyover Shocks Fans, Players During Chicago Cubs' 7th-Inning Stretch
When the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates wrapped up the top of the seventh inning Friday afternoon, the traditional seventh-inning stretch got underway at Wrigley Field.
But after "Star Wars" actor Hayden Christensen and his daughter finished the count-off from the booth, "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" started with a bit more of a bang than usual.
A formation of fighter jets flew over the park just as the song was getting underway, causing fans to duck and look around in confusion. Christensen eventually resumed singing through some laughter, while the crowd joined back in after some hoots and hollers.
The jets were going through rehearsals for the annual Chicago Air and Water Show, which is set to take place Saturday and Sunday.
The bleachers and press box weren't alone in getting caught off guard, either.
Marquee Sports Network came back from a commercial break with a clip of the Cubs' dugout during the surprise flyover. Veteran first baseman Justin Turner ducked for cover, then got back up and seemingly shouted "My God."
Pete Crow-Armstrong flinched, coaches covered their ears and Matt Shaw gave Ian Happ a hug.
The Cubs proceeded to score the tying run the very next frame, courtesy of a Shaw sacrifice fly. Pittsburgh jumped back ahead on a Jack Suwinski home run in the top of the ninth, though, and Chicago failed to force extras after Crow-Armstrong got caught trying to steal second.
Both the Cubs and Pirates are now 3-7 over their last 10 games. They will resume their series Saturday at 2:20 p.m. ET.
