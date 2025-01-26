Juan Soto Will Make Nearly $315,000 Per Game For Lifetime of 15-Year Mets Contract
Earlier this offseason, the New York Mets signed superstar free agent Juan Soto to a 15-year contract worth $765 million. It's the biggest contract in American professional sports history and will make Soto the envy of athletes everywhere.
On social media, the popular account "Baseball's Greatest Moments" had some fun with the Soto contract, posting that Soto will make nearly $315,000 per game over the life of his contract.
The account also included other benchmarks, like that Soto will make more than $980,000 per week. However, that total is actually higher since baseball players only get paid in-season, so he's really only being paid for 24 weeks or so in the course of a year.
But still, you get the idea!
Among the most disciplined hitters in the sport, Soto has led baseball in walks in three different seasons and is the active leader in on-base percentage at .421.
A lifetime .285 hitter, Soto has spent seven years in the big leagues with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees. He helped the Yankees advance to the World Series in 2024 by posting a .288 average with 41 homers and 109 RBI.
He is a five-time Silver Slugger winner, a four-time All-Star, a batting champion and a World Series champion (Nationals - 2019).
With Soto in the fold, the Mets will be looking to improve upon last year's trip to the National League Championship Series. He'll pair with Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos to make up a dynamic middle-of-the-order in Queens, though it appears as if Pete Alonso won't be joining them.
