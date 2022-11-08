Julio Rodriguez, Adley Rutschman, Steven Kwan Named AL Rookie of the Year Finalists

Monday evening, Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the BBWAA awards. The winners will be announced over the next two weeks.

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez, Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman and Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan were named the finalists for American League Rookie of the Year finalists.

The winner of the award will be announced live along with the National League Rookie of the Year Award winner Monday, Nov. 14 at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The winners for AL and NL MVP, Cy Young and Manager of the Year will all be announced the same week.

Here's a look at the AL Rookie of the Year Award finalists:

Julio Rodríguez, Center Fielder, Seattle Mariners

132 games, .284/.345/.853, 28 home runs, 75 RBI, 25 stolen bases, 147 OPS+, 2 Defensive Runs Saved, 6.0 WAR.

Adley Rutschman, Catcher, Baltimore Orioles

113 games, .254/.362/.806, 13 home runs, 42 RBI, 4 stolen bases, 128 OPS+, 18 DRS, 5.2 WAR.

Steven Kwan, Left Fielder, Cleveland Guardians

147 games, .298/.373/.772, 6 home runs, 52 RBI, 19 stolen bases, 124 OPS+, 15 Defensive Runs Saved, 5.5 WAR.

