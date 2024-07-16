Julio Rodriguez Congratulates Former Mariners Teammate on X After Home Run Derby Win
On Monday night, former Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez captured the Home Run Derby crown by beating Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.
Hernandez, who is now a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, hit 14 homers in the final round. It was his first time in the signature event of All-Star week.
After the event, Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez wished his former teammate congratulations on social media.
What an enddiinnnggggg!!!!! Felicidades teeoooooo!!!!!!
Hernandez and Rodriguez spent one year together in Seattle (2023). Hernandez was acquired by the Mariners in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays and hit 26 homers while bringing in 93. Unfortunately, the M's weren't able to make the playoffs in that season, missing the playoffs by one game in the final week of the season.
Hernandez signed a one-year deal in the offseason with the Dodgers after the Mariners failed to give him a qualifying offer.
As for Rodriguez, he is no stranger to the Home Run Derby, having participated in it in both 2022 and 2023. Rodriguez finished second in the event back in 2022, his rookie year. He is not playing in the All-Star Game either this season, failing to make the team for the first time in his young career.
However, after the All-Star Game airs on FOX, there is a Rodriguez documentary airing on FS1. The Mariners will open up the second half of the season on Friday night when they host the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle leads Houston by 1.0 game in the American League West.
