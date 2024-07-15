Seattle Mariners Slugging Prospect Enters MLB Top 100 List
Seattle Mariners slugging first base prospect Tyler Locklear has moved into the MLB Top 100 prospect list.
MLB Pipeline posted the news on social media:
Locklear was already in the Top 100 with regards to Baseball America, but his inclusion on MLB.com's rankings certainly continues to re-affirm how strong the M's system is right now.
With Locklear, the M's now have six different players on the MLB.com Top 100, as opposed to eight at Baseball America. The 23-year-old Locklear was a second-round draft pick of the Mariners in 2022 out of VCU and has continued to blister his way through the system.
He hit .285 in Rookie Ball and at Low-A Modesto in 2022, then hit .288 at those levels plus Double-A Arkansas in 2023. This year, at Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma, he's hitting .281 with 12 homers and 43 RBI. He had a brief stint in the big leagues for the Mariners this year, hitting .200 with two home runs.
His development will be key for the Mariners moving forward as they are now in limbo at first base. Ty France is headed into the final year of his rookie deal (2025), meaning the M's could elect to trade him in the offseason, or even non-tender him. Even if they keep France around in 2025, Locklear should be ready to step into the everyday role by 2026.
As the Mariners look to make offensive upgrades in the second half of the season, perhaps they will call on Locklear again to help ignite the slugging unit.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST EPISODE IS OUT: The second episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out, featuring ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney! Brady talks about the good week for Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco, and Buster talks about the national perception of the M's and more. CLICK HERE:
TRADING FOR JAZZ?: The Mariners are rumored to be the favorite for Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a trade. What would that mean for the M's overall? CLICK HERE:
M's TAKE PITCHING: So far, the Mariners have taken two pitchers in the MLB Draft. Here's the latest on the No. 55 overall selection, Ryan Sloan. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: