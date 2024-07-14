Prominent Baseball Insider Discusses the Future of the Seattle Mariners
Entering play on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners are 52-45 on the season. They lead the American League West by a tenuous one game over the Houston Astros as they get ready to close out the first half of the season against the Los Angeles Angels.
With the trade deadline coming at the end of July, the Mariners are looking to find ways to upgrade the roster with the hopes of winning the American League West for the first time since 2001.
On this Friday's edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, we caught up with ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney to talk about the national perception of the M's, the pressure on the organization, the challenges for Jerry Dipoto and much more, including financial restrictions that are hanging over the team.
We also talked about Logan Gilbert not being able to play in the All-Star Game next week, and where the Astros are at as they try to take down the Mariners in the AL West.
You can listen to new episodes of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast each Tuesday and Friday and you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
As for the Mariners, they will take on the Angels on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 1:07 p.m. PT. Gilbert will take the mound for the M's as he finishes out an incredible first half of the season.
The M's are looking to salvage a four-game split with the Angels. The Astros will take on the Rangers to close the first half.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST EPISODE IS OUT: The second episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out, featuring ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney! Brady talks about the good week for Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco, and Buster talks about the national perception of the M's and more. CLICK HERE:
ROJAS SEES HEAT: Josh Rojas saw the fastest pitch in all of baseball on Friday night in a loss to the Angels. CLICK HERE:
HISTORY-MAKER: Cal Raleigh has joined Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk in this elite class of baseball history among catchers. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: