Justin Verlander vs. Max Scherzer Rivalry May Have 1 More Surprise Twist

On Saturday, we're going to see the last appearance by one of the best very best pitchers in big league history as Justin Verlander toes the rubber for the final time for the Detroit Tigers.

There's a very real chance we'll see the last of fellow future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer this season as well. He hasn't officially announced his retirement just yet, but he has a 6.14 ERA in 17 starts this season and is 42 years old. These two superstars have been synonymous with one another throughout their legendary careers.

Verlander kicked off his career all the way back in 2005. Scherzer kicked his off back in 2008. These two legends have been teammates with the Tigers, rivals, teammates again on a failed New York Mets team, and have been connected throughout their entire careers. Well, there is another intriguing chapter coming potentially this weekend. Verlander will make his final start. He has 3,554 strikeouts in his career, which is the eighth-most all-time. Scherzer has 3,550 strikeouts in his career, which is the ninth-most all-time. Verlander will be able to add to his lead on Saturday. But, in a late twist, Scherzer may pitch again on Sunday — despite pitching on Wednesday — in the season finale as a way to try to catch Verlander, per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.

A Fun Weekend Is Ahead

Sep 23, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) delivers a pitch during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There is a chance Max Scherzer comes back on short rest Sunday, Schneider said, so today may not be his final regular season start. It'd be a chance for a few more Ks and perhaps a final start in front of Blue Jays home crowd," Bannon wrote on X.

Isn't baseball the best?

These two legends are among the very best pitchers of all-time. Verlander is a 10-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award winner, a former Rookie of the Year, two-time World Series champion and a former MVP. Scherzer is an eight-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award winner and a two-time World Series champion.

All of these years later, there is one last moment to compare the two. It's tough to be better than these two. They will both go to Cooperstown when it's all said and done. Verlander is officially calling it after the season. While Scherzer hasn't officially announced his decision yet, the fact that the Blue Jays are considering giving him an appearance on short rest with him being so close to Verlander on the all-time strikeout list is a pretty clear sign of the direction this is going.

That's a conversation for another day, though. For the next few days, enjoy greatness. Watch these two legends in action while you still can.