Justin Verlander's Last Tigers Start of 2026 Season Revealed

It is becoming quite evident that the Detroit Tigers are not going to make the 2026 MLB Postseason. But even with the Tigers about to be automatically eliminated from the playoffs, there is a silver lining that Tigers fans have been hoping for,

Manager AJ Hinch will get his veteran back to make one final start against the Pittsburgh Pirates next Saturday. Justin Verlander will make his return to the mound after being out for quite some time with an injury.

Getting Verlander back now to make one final start before the Tigers' season ends has to feel good for Verlander and Tigers fans. Verlander is going to have his number retired, as he has meant so much to the city of Detroit throughout the majority of his career.

And getting one more start out of him before the season ends is going to show Hinch whether Verlander has one more year in him or if he just needs to retire. Verlander is in his 40s and could choose to retire after this season, but if he can pitch well against the Pirates, he might decide to return for one more year.

The Tigers rotation missed Verlander all season long

Mar 12, 2026; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have had their fair share of injuries to the starting rotation this year, as Verlander, Jack Flaherty, and others have all missed time. One of the main reasons why the Tigers are going to make the 2026 playoffs is that they have not had enough consistency in their rotation.

And Hinch having to navigate multiple injuries all season long to the starting rotation speaks to how cursed it has been for the Tigers. But getting Verlander back now should show the Tigers what they need to see going into his final start of the year.

The Tigers could have used Verlander back sooner rather than later in the rotation, but certain players take longer than others to recover from an injury. It will be a welcome sight to see Verlander back out there making one more start before the Tigers' offseason begins.

The Tigers easily could have been a playoff team this season if they had not had so many injuries in the rotation and had to rotate guys in from Triple-A. But that is how the cookie crumbles; with the MLB season being 162 games, guys are bound to get hurt.

But Verlander making one more start this year is going to bring a lot of nostalgia to himself and Tigers fans. This might be it for the veteran, so enjoying it while it lasts is the correct route to take.