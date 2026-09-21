Blue Jays Get Last-Chance Lifeline in AL Wild Card Race

Time is running out in the American League Wild Card race, to say the least. We're in the final week of the 2026 Major League Baseball season and if the season were to end today, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox would land the three spots.

On the other hand, the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles would be on the outside looking in, although they aren't technically eliminated yet. When it comes to Toronto, it got a last-second gift on Monday that could help in that department. Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reported that 23-year-old righty Trey Yesavage has been activated off the Injured List.

"Blue Jays activate Trey Yesavage and recall Chad Dallas," Bannon wrote. "Spencer Arrighetti optioned to the ST Complex (AAA season is over) and LHP Joe Mantiply has been DFA'd."

Could There Be A Last-Second Change Coming?

Jul 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays are the closest team to a Wild Card spot without actually having one. Toronto is three games back with an elimination number down to three. Essentially, for the Blue Jays — or any of these three teams — to get back into the race, they need to get red-hot over the next week and have the White Sox stack up losses at the same time.

When it comes to Yesavage, he's a star in the making. He has made 18 starts this season and has logged a 3.65 ERA and a 91-to-46 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 93 2/3 innings pitched. Last year, he made three starts down the stretch for the Blue Jays and then was a surprisingly key piece as Toronto made a run to the World Series.

He made more appearances in the playoffs than he did in the regular season in the big leagues. He logged a 3.58 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched in the playoffs. He's the type of guy that can give Toronto the boost that it needs in its unlikely quest for a Wild Card spot.

The playoff race isn't done yet. The White Sox and Blue Jays both have six games left this season. The White Sox also have the tiebreaker over Toronto. So, for the Blue Jays to catch the White Sox, they essentially need a four-game swing. If the Blue Jays were to go 5-1 and the White Sox went 1-5, Toronto would get in. If the Blue Jays went 4-2 and the White Sox went 1-5, that wouldn't cut it. If the Blue Jays and the White Sox finish with the same record, Chicago will get in.

The Wild Card race is intriguing and Yesavage is the last variable here that could potentially shake things up.