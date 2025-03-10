Kansas City Royals Slugger Vinnie Pasquantino Breaks Massive NFL Free Agency News
Vinnie Pasquantino had a game to play Monday, but that didn't stop the Kansas City Royals slugger from diversifying his portfolio a few hours ahead of first pitch.
The NFL's legal tampering period opened up at 12 p.m. ET, or 9 a.m. in Arizona, on Monday. Dozens of high-profile free agents would be reaching agreements with teams all across football, all while the baseball world chugged along through spring training.
But at 9:22 a.m. local time, Pasquantino took to social media and said quarterback Justin Fields would be heading to the New York Jets on a two-year, $35 million contract. He cited himself as the source, then logged off to get some work done in the batting cages.
Over two hours later, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Fields and the Jets had struck a deal.
The contract Schefter reported was worth $40 million over two years, featuring $30 million in guaranteed money. Those aren't the exact numbers Pasquantino shared, but his reporting still warrants praise given he is a first baseman by trade, rather than an NFL insider.
Pasquantino is batting third and starting at designated hitter for the Royals in their Cactus League showdown with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday. He is batting .250 with one home run, six RBIs and a .689 OPS through nine spring training games.
The 27-year-old is fresh off a breakout season at the plate during which he hit .262 with 19 home runs, 97 RBIs, a .761 OPS and a 1.1 WAR.
