Royals Star Bobby Witt Jr. Had a Simple Post on "X" After Home Run Derby Loss
After falling just short in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. delivered a simple message on social media.
Witt Jr. posted on "X" that "That was fun!" even despite his loss to Teoscar Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Witt Jr. put on a show for the fans in Arlington, hitting 21 homers in the first round, 17 in the second and 13 in the third and final round.
It was Witt Jr.'s first appearance in the event and Tuesday will be his first appearance in the All-Star Game as well. It likely meant a great deal for him to participate considering that he grew up in Texas not far from Arlington.
Monday night was a great showcase for Witt Jr., but also for the Royals, whose resurgence this year is one of the best stories in all of baseball. After losing 106 games a season ago, the Royals are just 2.0 games back of a wild card berth in the American League. Witt Jr. is one of the biggest reasons for that resurgence, as he's shown himself to be one of the best players in all of baseball over the last few years.
He's hitting .323 this season with 16 homers and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases and pairs with Salvador Perez to make one of the best 1-2 punches in the American League.
The All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Royals will begin the second half on Friday against the White Sox.
