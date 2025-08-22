SI

Ex-Phillies Legend Ryan Howard Is Now Coaching Kids

In a bonus episode of the Dan's Golf World Show, Ryan Howard and softball player Sis Bates discuss the Little League World Series and the new generation of baseball players.

Dan Evans

The Little League World Series Home Run Derby presented by T-Mobile, took place on Thursday with Ryan Howard and Sis Bates coaching the boys and girls teams.

With T-Mobile’s continued support of youth sports and player development, this event wasn’t just a spectacle—it was a chance to give young athletes rare access to big-league mentorship.

Just hours before stepping out on the field to coach up the next generation of stars, Howard and Bates caught up with the Dan’s Golf World crew to discuss the event.

Despite retiring from the MLB seven years ago, Phillies legend Ryan Howard is remaining in the game. Howard spent all 13 years of his MLB career with Philadelphia, bringing a World Series to the city and collecting a multitude of awards for his trophy case.

Dan asked the Phillies legend about the differences in this younger generation compared to when he was coming up in the sport.

“I mean, these kids now, they do nutrition at an earlier age than what we ever thought about doing. The training and working out and all that kind of stuff starts, way earlier than it ever did, from when I was growing up,” said Howard. “It makes sense now while these guys are all bigger, stronger, faster than what they were when I was growing up.”

Sis Bates is still in the heart of her career in softball, and remains one of the best Washington Huskies of all time. She currently plays in the for the Volts in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), where she continues to live her dream.

The role that Bates and Howard have as coaches in the Home Run Derby is crucial to the development of these young kids in the sport. The wealth of knowledge they have to give is valuable, and Bates understands that.

“I think the main thing is that doubt creeps in at events like this. It happens at my age. I'm 27, and a little bit of imposter syndrome can kind of sneak in in different avenues,” Bates said. “Just making sure that they're having so much fun with this. What a blessing it is to be here and to meet so many other softball players and to get to play on the biggest stage.”

To hear more from Ryan Howard and Sis Bates discussing their careers, current hobbies and what it's like to coach the best young players in the world, watch this bonus episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show in the video above.

Dan Evans
