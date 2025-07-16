MLB Fans Celebrate Return of Traditional Primary Uniforms at 2025 All-Star Game
Although Major League Baseball did release new uniforms for All-Star weekend in Atlanta, the league thrilled fans when they announced the jerseys would be worn for everything but the All-Star Game.
The MLB decided to revert its All-Star Game dress code back to a previous format where players would wear the uniforms of their respective teams, rather than donning the ASG-specific attire. Players wore the All-Star jerseys at other events over the festivities in Atlanta, including Monday night's Home Run Derby.
For the All-Star Game on Tuesday, National League players wore their home white uniforms at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, while American League players wore their road jerseys. Both squads did rock All-Star specific hats, though. With the traditional threads back in action for the Midsummer Classic, fans were thrilled at the league's aesthetically pleasing decision:
Tradition is back—and hopefully it's here to stay.