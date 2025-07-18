Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Tigers Are No-Brainer Bet vs. Rangers)
Major League Baseball is back in action on Friday night after a week off!
We have a full slate of games to bet on, so let's take advantage of it. There are three bets I absolutely love for tonight's slate of games, including a bet on the Tigers to beat the Rangers in Texas. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Royals -120 vs. Marlins
- Yankees -110 vs. Braves
- Tigers -115 vs. Tigers
Royals vs. Marlins Prediction
This is simply a fade of Sandy Alcantara, who has been horrific this season. He has a 7.22 ERA and a 1.484 WHIP on the season, and the Marlins are 7-11 in his starts. Things have only gotten worse for him of late. He has a 9.53 ERA over his last three starts. The Marlins deserve to be significantly bigger underdogs when they have Alcantara on the mound. Let's trust the Royals to take advantage of this spot and start the unofficial second half of the season on the right foot.
Pick: Royals -120
Yankees vs. Braves Prediction
The Atlanta Braves continue to prove that they have not been a good baseball team, but in the eyes of the best betting sites, they are still getting some significant respect. I'm not buying it, and instead, I'm going to take the Yankees, whose offense is leagues above the Braves.
Over the past 30 days, the Yankees rank second in the Majors in OPS at .812, while the Braves come in at 18th in that stat in that time frame at .705. To make matters worse, Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves tonight, and he has allowed three earned runs in three of his last four starts.
Pick: Yankees -110
Tigers vs. Rangers Prediction
In no world should the Rangers be set at -105 with Patrick Corbin on the mound. His 4.15 ERA is due to regress in the second half of the season, considering he hasn't had a sub-5.20 ERA the past four seasons. His 1.318 WHIP is a sign that things could go sideways for him in the coming weeks.
He has a tough matchup tonight against the Tigers, who rank sixth in the Majors in OPS this season. Detroit is also starting Reese Olson, who has a 2.95 ERA, far superior to Corbin's.
The Tigers should be much bigger favorites than they are. I'll back Detroit to get the win on the road.
Pick: Tigers -115
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to double your winnings on your next 10 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 10 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!