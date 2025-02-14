Kevin Kiermaier Discusses Why He Wanted to Join Toronto Blue Jays Coaching Staff
Earlier this week, former major league outfielder Kevin Kiermaier joined the Toronto Blue Jays as a special assistant and outfield guru. Kiermaier just retired at the end of last season but said he wanted to get into coaching, and specifically mentioned that he wanted to work with Toronto because he loved his time in the organization.
Well, he expanded on those feelings during an appearance on the MLB Network on Thursday.
"Outfield is my thing, and I just want to teach it to the next group of players coming up."
@KKiermaier39 joined #MLBNHotStove to share some excitement about his new special assistant role with the @BlueJays, the passion he has for teaching the game and more.
Kiermaier, still just 34, had been traded from the Blue Jays to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline last year and helped Los Angeles win the World Series. That was his first World Series ring.
He spent 10 years with the Rays and helped them get to the World Series in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, losing to the Dodgers. He signed with the Blue Jays for 2023 and then re-signed for the 2024 season before the trade to Los Angeles.
As a hitter, Kiermaier had a lifetime .246 average. His best offensive seasons came at the beginning of his career when he hit .263 in both 2014 and 2015. One of the best defenders of his era, he won four Gold Glove Awards, including one with the Blue Jays in the 2023 campaign.
