Latest Injury Update is Another Disappointment For Key Boston Red Sox Pitcher
Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford has yet to resume baseball activities. He's been battling a sore left knee for nearly all of spring training and is certain to start the year on the injured list.
At this point, there's no indication as to when he'll be ready to return. Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald had the latest news on social media.
When pitchers and catchers reported one month ago, Crawford's issue was described as patellar tendon soreness.
Crawford, a 28-year-old Florida native, made 33 starts for the Red Sox last season, going 9-16 with a 4.36 ERA. He struck out 175 batters in 183.2 innings.
Just like his health, his role for the 2025 version of the Red Sox is unclear. The Red Sox figure to go with Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Bello, Tanner Houck and Lucas Giolito in the rotation. Once he's back, Crawford could act as a multi-inning relief option or could serve as the sixth starter in a six-man rotation, which has been previously discussed as well. Both Buehler and Giolito are coming off injuries and could use a lessened workload, which a six-man rotation would help achieve.
A four-year veteran, Crawford has spent his entire career with the Red Sox. He's 18-31 with a 4.56 and his 16 losses led all of baseball in 2024.
Boston is coming off a season in which they went 81-81, finishing third in the American League East. However, after adding Crochet, Buehler and Alex Bregman, things are looking up for the Sox, who could contend for the division title.
