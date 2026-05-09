2 MLB All-Stars Who Could Be Next After Patrick Bailey-Giants Trade

It's just May 9 and yet we have already seen a major trade go down across Major League Baseball.

Recently, Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski shared that he had already started having trade talks before April came to an end. This was a clear sign that chatter was picking up behind the scenes in the trade market, despite the fact that the trade deadline won't be here until Aug. 3.

We're just under three months away from the deadline, but the first big deal of the season has been made. The San Francisco Giants traded two-time Gold Glove Award winner Patrick Bailey to the Cleveland Guardians, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

An Early Surprise

May 1, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey (14) reacts to a strike during the third inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

"Breaking: The Cleveland Guardians are acquiring two-time Gold Glove-winning catcher Patrick Bailey in a trade with the San Francisco Giants for the No. 29 pick in this year's draft and left-handed pitching prospect Matt 'Tugboat' Wilkinson, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote. "The Guardians were allowed to trade the No. 29 choice because it is a competitive-balance pick, which has been movable since its inception.

"The Giants will get an additional $3.27 million in slot value, bringing their total pool to $17.35 million, the fourth highest in the draft."

Bailey was having a bad season offensively and has slashed .146/.213/.183 in 30 games so far this season. But this is a pretty big shocker. Bailey is the two-time reigning National League Gold Glove Award winner behind the plate and finished seventh in the Rookie of the Year Award race in 2023. Bailey was a first-round pick by the Giants in 2020 and looked like a long-term piece. Now, he's going to Cleveland.

So, now we've heard Dombrowski say that he's had trade talks and we've seen a legit young player get moved in a blockbuster deal. This is just the beginning. Here are three guys to watch closely who could be the next big-name player dealt.

Freddy Peralta — New York Mets

Apr 30, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Friday, rumors began centered around Peralta. Bruce Levine of 670thescore.com reported on X that the Chicago Cubs called the Mets about Peralta. Then, he followed up with a conflicting report and said the Cubs have called about many pitchers, but not specifically Peralta. Regardless, the noise has begun and the Mets are towards the bottom of the league standings. Peralta is going to be a free agent after the season.

Jarren Duran — Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Jarren Duran (16) bats a three run home run against Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, May 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the second straight year that the Giants kicked off the major trades around the league. Last year, they acquired Rafael Devers from the Red Sox in June. Boston is another team not afraid to make a game-changing deal early. Because of that, keep a close eye on Duran. There isn't a guy on the roster who has been caught up in trade rumors more.