Legendary Broadcaster to Be on National Call of Brewers-Yankees on Opening Day
Legendary baseball broadcaster Joe Buck is returning to the baseball airwaves for at least one game this season, as he'll call the Opening Day matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees on March 27.
Andrew Marchand of The Athletic had the news.
Joe Buck will return to the Major League Baseball national booth for the first time in four years when he calls the domestic Opening Day game between the New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers on ESPN March 27.
Buck, who now works for ESPN calling 'Monday Night Football,' is well-known for his baseball work. He's the former lead baseball broadcaster for FOX Sports, having called 24 World Series matchups. He hasn't worked baseball since 2021, which is when he took the ESPN job.
He'll have an exciting matchup as well, as both teams come into the 2025 season with intriguing storylines and questions. The Brewers won the National League Central a season ago but will have to figure out a way to score runs without shortstop Willy Adames, who left for the San Francisco Giants in free agency. Furthermore, will longtime ace Brandon Woodruff be back from injury by then? How about former MVP Christian Yelich?
As for the Yankees, the focus will be on how they move forward without Juan Soto, who left in free agency for the New York Mets. They've brought in Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Max Fried this offseason.
Furthermore, the Brewers and Yankees pulled off quite a trade this offseason, with All-Star closer Devin Williams heading to New York.
Related MLB Stories
DECISION TIME: Terry Francona of the Reds revealed his plan for former top prospect Matt McLain, who is coming back from injury. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC HURLERS: Jacob deGrom, Chris Sale and Shane Bieber have each won Cy Young Awards in their careers. But they also have this in common. CLICK HERE:
TOP CANADIAN: Josh Naylor of the Diamondbacks was listed as the most influential Canadian in all of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.