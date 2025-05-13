Legendary New York Yankees Manager Gets Big Round of Applause at Knicks Playoff Game
The New York Knicks came from behind again on Monday night to beat the Boston Celtics 121-113 in Game 4 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Semifinals at Madison Square Garden.
New York got 39 points from Jalen Brunson as they pulled within one win of the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston, who won the NBA title last season, is now just one loss from elimination. Even worse, it looks as if they've lost superstar forward Jayson Tatum to a serious injury that affects the rest of this season and next year.
When the Knicks are in the playoffs, the stars certainly flock to Madison Square Garden, and that was no different on Monday as former New York Yankees manager Joe Torre was in attendance, getting a big ovation from the full-throated crowd.
Torre, 84, spent 29 years as a big-league manager, including 12 years with the Yankees from 1996-2007. He led the Yankees to World Series wins in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2000 and they also appeared in the 2001 and 2003 versions of the event. His 1998 Yankees won 114 games, which was an American League record until the Seattle Mariners won 116 games in 2001.
In total, Torre was 2,326-1,997 in his career. He was a two-time Manager of the Year and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Torre also played 18 years for the Milwaukee Braves, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets. He was a nine-time All-Star who led the majors in hits in 1971.
Related MLB Stories
OHTANI ON THE MOUND? The latest update is out as to when we'll see Shohei Ohtani back on a major-league mound. CLICK HERE:
UNACCEPTABLE: What happened to Lance McCullers this weekend has become far too common in the big leagues, and it needs to end. CLICK HERE:
NOBODY LOOKS GOOD: In the battle between the Red Sox and Rafael Devers over first base, there are no winners. CLICK HERE: