Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Starting Rotation For First Series with Detroit Tigers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are already 2-0 on the season after sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the two-game Tokyo Series and they'll kick off the domestic portion of their regular season on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.
The Dodgers will get a three-game series with the Tigers (Thursday-Saturday) and it will be an instant matchup of playoff teams from a year ago. The Tigers finished third in the American League Central but advanced to the playoffs anyways, beating the Houston Astros in the wild card round and losing to the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series.
With just days remaining until Opening Day, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts has set his pitching rotation for the first series.
Per Dodger Insider, it will be Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and then Roki Sasaki.
Snell, 32, is a nine-year veteran of the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. He made the All-Star Game in 2018 and is a two-time Cy Young winner (2018, 2023). Lifetime, he's 76-58 with a 3.19 ERA. He's just part of the embarrassment of riches for the Dodgers, as he signed a five-year contract in the offseason.
Yamamoto started one of the two games in Japan, getting the win. He tossed five innings, giving up one earned run and striking out four.
Sasaki also made his highly-anticipated debut in Japan, going just three innings. He walked five but showed excellent stuff, also striking out three.
Tyler Glasnow and Dustin May figure to start the next games for the Dodgers, though that hasn't been confirmed yet.
