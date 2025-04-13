Los Angeles Dodgers Infielder Miguel Rojas Imitates Teammates' Iconic Windups
In the midst of their blowout loss at the hands of the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers managed to have a bit of fun.
The Dodgers actually hung around early thanks to 5.0 innings of one-run ball from rookie Roki Sasaki, only for their bullpen to collapse in spectacular fashion. Chicago led 11-0 by the time veteran infielder Miguel Rojas took the mound in the top of the eighth inning.
With a position player pitching, the game was safely out of hand, so Rojas made the most of the opportunity.
Rojas did his best Yoshinobu Yamamoto impression right off the bat, imitating his teammate's windup for his first few pitches. He mixed in a little Landon Knack later on in the inning, getting out of the frame without giving up a run.
The 36-year-old kept riling up the Dodgers dugout in the ninth, transitioning to Clayton Kershaw's windup. He then made the move to Sasaki's windup, and proceeded to give up five runs.
"Let me tell you something – Roki's is really uncomfortable to pitch like that, I don't know how he can bring the leg up like that," Rojas told reporters in the clubhouse postgame. "I think it was a bad decision, I should have stayed with the Yamamoto and Landon Knack combo. I think next time that I get an opportunity to pitch, I'm gonna keep it with that."
Rojas had made four appearances as a pitcher prior to Saturday, boasting a 4.50 ERA and 1.250 WHIP for his career. His ERA is now 10.50, while his WHIP climbed to 2.000.
Through 10 games as a batter this season, Rojas is hitting .179 with a .385 OPS.
The Dodgers and Cubs are set to close out their series Sunday night at 7:10 p.m. ET. Tyler Glasnow will take the mound for Los Angeles, while Colin Rea will be making his first start of the season for Chicago.
