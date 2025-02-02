Los Angeles Dodgers Leave Door Open to Possible Kiké Hernández Return
For as explosive of an offseason that the Los Angeles Dodgers have had so far, fans are still on the edge of their seats waiting for one more move.
Utility man Kiké Hernández has been part of both of the Dodgers' World Series teams this decade, endearing himself to the city along the way. The 33-year-old veteran is currently a free agent, though, and the New York Yankees are reportedly knocking at his door.
Despite watching their team go out and sign Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates and Hyeseong Kim – plus retaining Teoscar Hernández, Blake Treinen and Tommy Edman – fans have been begging the front office to bring Hernández back for another round. They let president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman hear it at FanFest on Saturday, finally getting a response.
"The door will never be closed on Kiké," Friedman said, smiling egging on cheers from the crowd.
General manager Brandon Gomes seconded Friedman's thoughts in a press conference, confirming that the Dodgers were more than open to a reunion with Hernández.
"Obviously, we'd never close the door to Kiké," Gomes said. "A lot of it is just making sure he and his family feel like it's the best position for him. We'll have those conversations, but it's really like what is the best thing for Kiké and his family."
Hernández hit .229 with 12 home runs, 42 RBI, a .654 OPS, five defensive runs saved and a 1.3 WAR across regular season games in 2024.
The Dodgers extending Edman and signing Kim created a logjam on the depth chart, although trading Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds cleared that up a bit. Hernández has the ability to play every position on the field, so having him on the roster in case of additional injuries to Mookie Betts, Max Muncy or Miguel Rojas seems like the safe play.
The luxury tax certainly doesn't seem to be a concern for the Dodgers, considering they had no problem surging $142 million past the threshold.
If Los Angeles can bring back Hernández and Clayton Kershaw – another face of the franchise biding his time in free agency – fans may finally be satisfied with the reigning champions heading into the 2025 campaign.
