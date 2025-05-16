Shohei Ohtani Ties Aaron Judge in One Category and Passes Him in Another
The Los Angeles Dodgers rolled over the Athletics on Thursday night by a score of 19-2 at Dodger Stadium. The win moves Los Angeles to a National League-best 29-15 while dropping the Athletics to 22-22. They are now in fourth place in the American League West.
As is often the case, Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani helped fuel the offensive attack for LA, going 2-for-5 with two homers and six RBIs. He now has 15 homers on the season, tying him with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Phillies' slugger Kyle Schwarber for the league-lead.
And while he tied Judge in that category, he passed him in another fun one, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Most home runs since 2024 All-Star break:
Shohei Ohtani: 40
Aaron Judge: 39
Kyle Schwarber: 34
Eugenio Suarez: 33
Corbin Carroll: 31
It's only fitting that Judge and Ohtani are linked given that they are the most feared hitters in baseball, and because they both won the MVP awards in 2024. With Judge hitting .412 entering play on Friday, he's already the odds-on favorite to win his third American League MVP. Ohtani already has three in total, but he could win his fourth this season.
He's hitting .310 with 10 steals and 28 RBIs as well. He's carrying an on-base percentge of .409.
The Dodgers are back in action on Friday night when they host the Los Angeles Angels at 10:10 p.m. ET. Judge and the Yankees will take on the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
