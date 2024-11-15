Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Hero Drawing Interest From National League Rival
According to MLB Insider Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, longtime Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler is receiving interest on the free agent market from the Atlanta Braves.
MLBTradeRumors put his thoughts out there in video form, with a link here.
The 30-year-old Buehler helped the Dodgers win the World Series this season, securing the final out in Game 5 against the New York Yankes. Though he came out the postseason hero, it was a generally rough year for Buehler.
The righty came back from a Tommy John surgery that he underwent at the end of 2022 and went just 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA. He made 16 starts, striking out just 64 batters in 75.1 innings.
Before the Tommy John surgery, Buehler was one of the best arms in all of baseball. From 2017-2022, he went 46-16 and helped the Dodgers get to the World Series in 2017 and 2018 before winning the title in 2020.
Buehler is a two-time All-Star who has received Cy Young votes in two separate seasons already. Given the unknown about where he's at right now, it's hard to forecast what a deal for him might look like. He could be incentivized to take a one-year deal and hit free agency again in 2026, or he may look for a modest mid-term deal.
As for the Braves, they could use another starter as Spencer Strider is set to miss part of next year while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Furthermore, Charlie Morton is a free agent and could leave.
