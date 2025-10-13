Mariners' Cal Raleigh Delivers Emotional Jorge Polanco Message
Jorge Polanco returning to the Seattle Mariners was initially seen as something of a disappointment.
After a relatively mediocre campaign in Seattle last year, Polanco re-signed on a one-year, $7.75 million contract in January. That's turned out to be the best investment the Mariners could have made, because after a much stronger regular season, the 32-year-old has constantly played the hero in October.
After downing the Detroit Tigers in the American League Division Series with a series-ending walk-off single, Polanco was up to the same tricks on Sunday night for Game 1 of the championship series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Cal Raleigh pumped about Polanco's turnaround season
With two hits, Polanco gave the Mariners the lead in the top of the sixth inning against left-hander Brendon Little, then added an insurance run in the eighth with a knock against righty Seranthony Domínguez.
Fellow switch-hitter and Mariners superstar catcher Cal Raleigh, who hit the home run to tie the game two batters before Polanco's go-ahead hit, was clearly ecstatic for Polanco in the wake of the 3-1 Mariners win in Game 1.
"He's been kind of our heart and soul over this last month,” said Raleigh, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.
“Really happy for him that he's healthy and he's playing every day and it's consistent -- and that does make a big difference, because he went through a lot last year with injuries and even earlier this year. I'm just happy he's healthy like that, and he's been huge from both sides of the plate.”
Not only has Polanco been a machine in the playoffs (did we mention he hit two home runs against Tarik Skubal last week?), but his regular season was far better than expected. In 132 games, he put up an .821 OPS/134 OPS+, with 26 home runs, his most since 2021.
Eventually, Polanco will have a decision to make about hitting free agency (after presumably declining his $6 million player options that vested at 450 plate appearances this season). But for now, he's all about winning in Seattle, and the Mariners (and their fans) are incredibly fortunate to have him.
