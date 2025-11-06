Mariners Might Regret Midseason Roster Move If Orioles' $2M Gamble Pays Off
The Seattle Mariners had a World Series champion in their outfield this season, and fans of the team might not even remember it.
On May 6, the Mariners claimed center fielder Leody Taveras off waivers from the Texas Rangers. But he wound up spending just over a month on the active roster before getting designated for assignment, and when he cleared waivers, he was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.
Just two years after starting in center field for the World Series champs, Taveras was playing out the entire second half of his age-26 season in the minors. But he just found a fresh start with a new club for the upcoming Major League Baseball season.
Leody Taveras signs with Baltimore Orioles
According to broadcaster and journalist Mike Rodriguez, the Baltimore Orioles signed Taveras to a one-year, $2 million major league contract on Wednesday. The move had not yet been announced by the club as of Thursday morning.
Taveras wound up slashing .174/.198/.272 in 28 games for the Mariners. His season OPS in 58 games finished at .530 -- down from .641 a year ago and .733 in his full season as the Rangers' starter in 2023.
The Mariners wound up with an outfield combination they liked by the postseason, with Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez holding down left and center field as they did all season, and Victor Robles returning from injury to share time in right with Dominic Canzone.
There's certainly an opportunity for that mix to change, though, as Robles could use a better platoon partner in right. Switch-hitter Taveras may never prove to be a regular again, but he's been a better hitter against right-handed pitching in his career, so at his best, he may have been a fit.
The Mariners had no obvious avenue to keeping Taveras beyond extending him a similar contract the Orioles did. After spending 81 games at Triple-A, the outfielder elected free agency in October.
But the Mariners had Taveras in their grasp and chose to give up on him quickly. If he eventually regains his 2023 form, Seattle will naturally wonder what could have been.
