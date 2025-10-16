Mariners Three-Time All-Star Delivers Confident Message Ahead Of ALCS Start
A huge percentage of the Seattle Mariners' playoff hopes are suddenly resting on the right arm of Luis Castillo.
Though he's not pitched like his three-time All-Star self over the last couple of seasons, Castillo has remained a dominant force at home, where he'll take the mound on Thursday night. A win puts the Mariners in the driver's seat with a 3-1 lead over the Toronto Blue Jays, while a loss ties the series and puts all the momentum in Toronto's court.
It's a pressure-packed scenario. But it's one that Castillo can't wait to enter.
Castillo speaks on Game 4 start
Before his start, Castillo spoke with the media and was asked his thoughts on dealing with the pressure that comes with a game this consequential.
"I think it means a lot. Confidence is huge. I mean, we’ve got to come out here and not just give 100%, but give 110%. We’re at that stage where we have to come in, work and give a little bit more of ourselves than we have to do," Castillo said through an interpreter, per Tim Booth of The Seattle Times.
“But for me, it’s the same mentality. Just trying to come out here, trying to compete, do my same routine, stay the same, go out there and battle and battle against some of these batters. I think the most important thing for me is, I’ve always said it, keep that positive mentality.”
Castillo, 32, has pitched brilliantly in the playoffs so far in his career, though the sample size is still small. In 25 2/3 innings, he's pitched to a 1.40 ERA -- including six scoreless innings so far this season, and a 7 1/3-inning shutout performance against the Blue Jays back in 2022.
It's not as if Castillo was bad during the regular season, either. Most teams would gladly sign up for a 3.54 ERA from a mid-rotation starter, even if that's slightly deflated by the low-scoring environment at T-Mobile Park.
With future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer on the mound for Toronto, Castillo has the chance to add to his own legacy with a statement outing on Thursday night.
