Meet the Opponent: Angels Come to Tampa With Surprising 6-3 Record
TAMPA, Fla. — Not a lot was expected of the Los Angeles Angels this season. For many, they were considered the worst team in the American League to start the season, in the non-Chicago White Sox division, of course.
But so far, the Angels have looked legit — and are doing a lot of good things They are 6-3 and have won all three series they played, against the White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians. It's the first time since 2018 that they've won their first three series out of the gate.
They roll into Tampa for a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays feeling pretty good about themselves.
“It's been awesome,” Angels catcher Logan Hoppe said of the Angels' fast start. “My parents were here this weekend, and I was telling them, it feels like it feels like it's my senior [year in] high school again. And we won it all that year. It’s that same kind of feel.
"It's just good to come to the park every day and it doesn't feel like a job at all. It’s hanging out with the boys and getting your job done.”
This series was one of two that were flipped on the Rays' schedule after being forced to play the entire 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa after Hurricane Milton destroyed the roof at Tropicana Field.
The Rays were supposed to play in Anaheim this week, but Major League Baseball moved it to help the Rays avoid mid-summer rains later in the season. Instead, the Rays will go to California Aug. 4-6.
The two teams will play night games on Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 7:05 p.m., and they'll wrap up the series on Thursday with a 1:10 p.m. ET matinee.
Here are the pitching matchups:
- Tuesday: Angels' Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP) vs. Rays' Shane Baz (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP)
- Wednesday: Angels' Yusei Kukuchi (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP) vs. Rays' Ryan Pepiot (0-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.34 WHIP)
- Thursday: Angels' Jose Soriano (1-1, 3.65 ERA, 0.95 WHIP) vs. Rays' Zack Littell (0-2, 4.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP)
Here are three things to know about the Angels:
1. Mike Trout starting to heat up
Slugger Mike Trout is still the face of the Angels' franchise, and he's the cornerstone in their lineup. He's played in all nine games and got off to a rough start, but he seems to be finding a way, hitting a home run in three straight games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
After starting out just 1-for-14 from the plate, the 33-year-old right fielder has gone 5-for-18 since (.278), with a double and those three homers off of .St. Louis' Sonny Gray and Cleveland pitchers Gavin Williams and Tanner Bibee. He's got eight RBIs on the season, and now has 381 career home runs, second-most among active players. New York's Giancarlo Stanton has 429.
Los Angeles scored 22 runs in the series win over Cleveland, including 10 on Saturday and six more in the series finale win on Sunday in Anaheim.
“The offense has woken up,” Angels manager Ron Washington said after Saturday's 10-4 win. “They’ve been swinging the bats since the second game of the season, and tonight we just put it together the way we know we’re capable of putting it together. We’re proud of the work they’re doing.”
2. Catcher Logan O'Hoppe makes history
The hottest Angel of them all is catcher Logan O'Hoppe, who is hitting .345 with five home runs and nine RBIs in 2025. He's homered in each of their last four games, which no Angels catcher has ever done before.
“It's pretty cool,” O’Hoppe said. “Happy it came with a win. It's pretty fun to be a part of this group, and we're coming back and stringing at-bats together like this.”
O'Hoppe, a 25-year-old from West Islip, N.Y., has said that he's benefited from the veteran presence of former Rays catcher Travis d'Arnaud, who's in his 13th year in the big leagues.
3. Closing out games with Kenley Jansen
Trying to fix their bullpen woes, the Angels signed veteran closer Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $10 million deal in February. He's been good, pitching four scoreless innings in four appearances, allowing just one hit. He has two saves, and 449 career saves since 2010.
Jansen, who is on his fourth team in five years, got his 1,225th career strikeout on Sunday, which placed him at No. 5 all-time among relief pitchers. The Angels are hoping he makes a difference, because they had only 34 saves a year ago, worst in the AL outside of the White Sox, who had only 21.
