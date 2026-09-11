Mets' Bo Bichette Expected to Opt Out: 4 Teams Stand Out

When the 2026 Major League Baseball season comes to an end, it's certainly going to be interesting to see how free agency plays out.

Now, of course, there's still a few weeks of regular season action left, followed by the most exciting time of the year: the playoffs. But it's never too early to look ahead, especially because baseball is up in the air in general beyond the 2026 season. A potential lockout looms, which could certainly impact how clubs handle free agency.

Plus, it's going to be a weak class in general, outside of Tarik Skubal, of course. There will be talent on the move, but it's ot one of the best free agency classes in recent memory. There are a few guys who have options who could add to it, though. For example, Bo Bichette of the New York Mets has a player option. If he enters free agency, he'll be up there among the top overall offensive players on the open market. But will he do so? ESPN's Jeff Passan called the idea a "coin flip" but did say he expects Bichette to opt out.

"Bo Bichette, Mets, 3B: The trickiest decision in the free agent class," Passan wrote. "The Mets owe Bichette $84 million over the next two years. If he opts out, he will get a $5 million buyout and hit free agency again going into his age-29 season hopeful that the mediocrity of the rest of the class makes him stand out in ways he didn't last winter. ... Will he opt out: Yes -- but it's genuinely a coin flip."

If Bichette were to opt out, where should go? Let's take a look at a few options.

Toronto Blue Jays

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat in the sixth inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays' lineup has been brutal so far this season. In fact, the Blue Jays have been a disappointment in general after making it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series last year. Bichette struggled early on this year, but he's slashing .265/.317/.399 with a .716 OPS now, along with 16 homers and 73 RBIs in 144 games played. The 28-year-old turned his season around and would immediately make the Blue Jays' lineup better. Plus, these two sides certainly are familiar with one another after Bichette spent the first seven seasons of his career in Toronto. If Bichette opts out, a reunion makes too much sense.

New York Mets

Aug 8, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; A New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Mets have a lot of problems, but Bichette hasn't been one. If he does end up opting out of his deal, it would make a lot of sense for New York to engage and try to get a longer deal done to keep the two sides together.

New York Yankees

May 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a New York Yankees hat and glove prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Yankees are contenders right now, but they have some questions in the infield beyond the 2026 season. Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be a free agent. George Lombard Jr. likely will be at shortstop. But what about third base? Ryan McMahon has one more season on his deal, but is batting .214. Bichette could help New York either at second base — if Chisholm leaves — or third base.

Philadelphia Phillies

Jun 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies hat on the field during batting practice before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies showed significant interest in Bichette last offseason. If he becomes available, it would make sense to do so again. The Phillies acquired Luis Arráez this summer, but he'll be a free agent after the season.